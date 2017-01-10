SK Hynix rolls out 8GB LPDDR4X

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

SK Hynix has launched 8GB LPDDR4X mobile DRAM using dual-channel 16Gb chips designed for flagship smartphones and other mobile devices.

SK Hynix indicated 8GB is the highest density in the LPDDR4X standard, which has 20% of superiority in power efficiency to the current LPDDR4. Data I/Os run at ultra-low voltage of 0.6V in the LPDDR4X compared to 1.1V in LPDDR4, the company said. The 8GB LPDDR4X also processes 34.1GB of data per second with 64-bit I/O.

Furthermore, SK Hynix claimed the new 8GB LPDDR4X mobile DRAM is the smallest ever (12x12.7mm), which is scaled down by more than 30% compared to an 8GB LPDDR4 with the thickness thinner than 1mm.

"The company plans to expand the usage of the product to various applications, such as high-end laptops and automotive electronics, as well as mobile gadgets," said Jonghoon Oh, senior VP of SK Hynix and the head of the company's DRAM product development division, in a statement.