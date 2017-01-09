Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 17:17 (GMT+8)
Realtek revenues increase on year in December
MOPS, January 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.993 billion (US$93.23 million) for December 2016, representing a 10.48% drop on month and 3.53% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$38.914 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 22.58% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Realtek Semiconductor totaled NT$31.746 billion in consolidated revenues, up 1.54% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.50% and finished at NT$101.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.

Realtek: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-16

2,993

(10.5%)

3.5%

38,914

22.6%

Nov-16

3,343

(3.5%)

(0.7%)

35,921

24.5%

Oct-16

3,464

(5.1%)

16.1%

32,577

27.8%

Sep-16

3,650

5.5%

20.1%

29,113

29.4%

Aug-16

3,461

9.3%

34.7%

25,463

30.8%

Jul-16

3,168

4.1%

37.6%

22,002

30.2%

Jun-16

3,045

(8.4%)

43%

18,834

29.1%

May-16

3,325

(4.4%)

40.3%

15,789

26.7%

Apr-16

3,477

1%

31.3%

12,464

23.5%

Mar-16

3,441

50.3%

35%

8,987

20.7%

Feb-16

2,289

(29.7%)

9.4%

5,546

13.3%

Jan-16

3,257

12.7%

16.2%

3,257

16.2%

Dec-15

2,891

(14.1%)

16.2%

31,746

1.5%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

