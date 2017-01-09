Realtek revenues increase on year in December

Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.993 billion (US$93.23 million) for December 2016, representing a 10.48% drop on month and 3.53% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$38.914 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 22.58% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Realtek Semiconductor totaled NT$31.746 billion in consolidated revenues, up 1.54% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed -0.50% and finished at NT$101.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.
Realtek: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
2,993
|
(10.5%)
|
3.5%
|
38,914
|
22.6%
Nov-16
|
3,343
|
(3.5%)
|
(0.7%)
|
35,921
|
24.5%
Oct-16
|
3,464
|
(5.1%)
|
16.1%
|
32,577
|
27.8%
Sep-16
|
3,650
|
5.5%
|
20.1%
|
29,113
|
29.4%
Aug-16
|
3,461
|
9.3%
|
34.7%
|
25,463
|
30.8%
Jul-16
|
3,168
|
4.1%
|
37.6%
|
22,002
|
30.2%
Jun-16
|
3,045
|
(8.4%)
|
43%
|
18,834
|
29.1%
May-16
|
3,325
|
(4.4%)
|
40.3%
|
15,789
|
26.7%
Apr-16
|
3,477
|
1%
|
31.3%
|
12,464
|
23.5%
Mar-16
|
3,441
|
50.3%
|
35%
|
8,987
|
20.7%
Feb-16
|
2,289
|
(29.7%)
|
9.4%
|
5,546
|
13.3%
Jan-16
|
3,257
|
12.7%
|
16.2%
|
3,257
|
16.2%
Dec-15
|
2,891
|
(14.1%)
|
16.2%
|
31,746
|
1.5%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017