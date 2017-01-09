Realtek revenues increase on year in December

MOPS, January 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Realtek Semiconductor has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.993 billion (US$93.23 million) for December 2016, representing a 10.48% drop on month and 3.53% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$38.914 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 22.58% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Realtek Semiconductor totaled NT$31.746 billion in consolidated revenues, up 1.54% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.50% and finished at NT$101.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.

Realtek: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 2,993 (10.5%) 3.5% 38,914 22.6% Nov-16 3,343 (3.5%) (0.7%) 35,921 24.5% Oct-16 3,464 (5.1%) 16.1% 32,577 27.8% Sep-16 3,650 5.5% 20.1% 29,113 29.4% Aug-16 3,461 9.3% 34.7% 25,463 30.8% Jul-16 3,168 4.1% 37.6% 22,002 30.2% Jun-16 3,045 (8.4%) 43% 18,834 29.1% May-16 3,325 (4.4%) 40.3% 15,789 26.7% Apr-16 3,477 1% 31.3% 12,464 23.5% Mar-16 3,441 50.3% 35% 8,987 20.7% Feb-16 2,289 (29.7%) 9.4% 5,546 13.3% Jan-16 3,257 12.7% 16.2% 3,257 16.2% Dec-15 2,891 (14.1%) 16.2% 31,746 1.5%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017