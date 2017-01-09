Radiant Opto-Electronics sees revenues drop in December

MOPS, January 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Radiant Opto-Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.687 billion (US$145.99 million) for December 2016, representing a 3.79% drop on month and 19.47% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$46.237 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 12.1% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Radiant Opto-Electronics totaled NT$52.603 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2.35% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 1.86% and finished at NT$58.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.

ROEC: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 4,687 (3.8%) (19.5%) 46,237 (12.1%) Nov-16 4,871 5.4% (18.9%) 41,550 (11.2%) Oct-16 4,623 16.8% (29.4%) 36,679 (10.1%) Sep-16 3,957 10.8% (42.4%) 32,056 (6.4%) Aug-16 3,573 14.3% (30.6%) 28,099 2.7% Jul-16 3,127 21% (9.9%) 24,526 10.4% Jun-16 2,584 (11.8%) (15.7%) 21,399 14.2% May-16 2,929 (27%) (1.9%) 18,815 20% Apr-16 4,010 0.5% 23.2% 15,886 25.2% Mar-16 3,990 18.8% 28.3% 11,876 25.8% Feb-16 3,358 (25.8%) 27.1% 7,886 24.6% Jan-16 4,527 (22.2%) 22.8% 4,527 22.8% Dec-15 5,820 (3.1%) 21.2% 52,603 2.4%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017