Radiant Opto-Electronics sees revenues drop in December

Radiant Opto-Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.687 billion (US$145.99 million) for December 2016, representing a 3.79% drop on month and 19.47% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$46.237 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 12.1% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Radiant Opto-Electronics totaled NT$52.603 billion in consolidated revenues, up 2.35% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed 1.86% and finished at NT$58.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 6, 2017.
ROEC: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
4,687
|
(3.8%)
|
(19.5%)
|
46,237
|
(12.1%)
Nov-16
|
4,871
|
5.4%
|
(18.9%)
|
41,550
|
(11.2%)
Oct-16
|
4,623
|
16.8%
|
(29.4%)
|
36,679
|
(10.1%)
Sep-16
|
3,957
|
10.8%
|
(42.4%)
|
32,056
|
(6.4%)
Aug-16
|
3,573
|
14.3%
|
(30.6%)
|
28,099
|
2.7%
Jul-16
|
3,127
|
21%
|
(9.9%)
|
24,526
|
10.4%
Jun-16
|
2,584
|
(11.8%)
|
(15.7%)
|
21,399
|
14.2%
May-16
|
2,929
|
(27%)
|
(1.9%)
|
18,815
|
20%
Apr-16
|
4,010
|
0.5%
|
23.2%
|
15,886
|
25.2%
Mar-16
|
3,990
|
18.8%
|
28.3%
|
11,876
|
25.8%
Feb-16
|
3,358
|
(25.8%)
|
27.1%
|
7,886
|
24.6%
Jan-16
|
4,527
|
(22.2%)
|
22.8%
|
4,527
|
22.8%
Dec-15
|
5,820
|
(3.1%)
|
21.2%
|
52,603
|
2.4%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017