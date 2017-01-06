Corning showcases Gorilla Glass concept car at CES 2017

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

Corning has unveiled its glass-enabled concept vehicle at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, showcasing the breadth of its Gorilla Glass' automotive applications.

As the automotive industry rapidly changes, driven by new trends in connectivity, fuel efficiency, and social behavior, Corning said it sees exciting new opportunities for the role of advanced glass technologies, both inside and outside vehicles.

"By bringing Corning Gorilla Glass to the automotive industry, Corning is delivering lighter, tougher, and more optically advantaged solutions, enabling improved fuel efficiency, and a safer, more enhanced user experience for both drivers and passengers," said Marty Curran, executive vice president and innovation officer, in a press statement from the company.

"Corning's leading position in mobile device cover glass has provided an excellent launch pad for glass solutions enabling smart-phone like connectivity in cars. We are excited to be demonstrating all of these new technologies and opportunities in a custom-built connected car, shown for the first time at CES."

Corning's connect car, premiering at CES, features: A lightweight Gorilla Glass hybrid windshield with augmented reality capabilities, providing real-time updates on traffic and landmarks, and enabling a lighter, more fuel-efficient ride; a Gorilla Glass dashboard and floating center console, providing users with fully integrated connectivity that keeps drivers and passengers informed and entertained; a Gorilla Glass hybrid sunroof.

The company said it is now leveraging its precision glass capabilities, fusion manufacturing expertise, and auto industry experience to extend Gorilla Glass into the automotive glass market.