Global chip sales rise 7% in November, says SIA

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 January 2017]

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$31 billion for November 2016, an increase of 7.4% from the November 2015 total of US$28.9 billion and 2% more than the October 2016 total of US$30.4 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

November marked the market's largest year-to-year growth since January 2015. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

November chip sales increased sequentially across all regions: the Americas (3.3%), China (2.7%), Europe (2.5%), Asia Pacific/All Other (0.7%), and Japan (0.4%), SIA indicated. Compared to the same period in 2015, chip sales grew in China (15.8%), Japan (8.2%), Asia Pacific/All Other (4.8%) and the Americas (3.2%), but fell a slight 1.6% in Europe.

"Global semiconductor sales continued to pick up steam in November, increasing at the highest rate in almost two years and nearly pulling even with the year-to-date total from the same point in 2015," said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA. "The Chinese market continues to stand out, growing nearly 16% year-to-year to lead all regional markets. As 2016 draws to a close, the global semiconductor market appears likely to roughly match annual sales from 2015 and is well-positioned for a solid start to 2017."