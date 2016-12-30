Taipei, Friday, December 30, 2016 17:40 (GMT+8)
PWM IC vendor Leadtrend sees sales growth
Commercial Times, December 30; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Power management (PWM) IC vendor Leadtrend Technology has seen its sales continue to gain momentum recently as the company's PWM ICs have found the way into the supply chains of Sony's PS 4 gaming consoles and Dyson's vacuum cleaners, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company recently posted revenues of NT$110 million (US$3.416 million) for November, up 7.84% on month and 25.41% on year. Accumulated 2016 revenues through November totaled NT$1.133 billion, increasing 18.97% from a year earlier.

The company's shipments of USB Type-C and MOSFET combo chips have also been steady recently, and the company is expected to see its revenues hit over NT$1.2 billion for all of 2016, said the paper.

Looking forward into 2017, Leadtrend will see its shipments of fast-charging solutions expand significantly in the coming year as its fast-charging chips have been verified for supporting Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 and MediaTek's Pump Express Plus technologies, the paper added.

However, the company's stock price edged down NT$0.40 to finish at NT$36.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 30 session.

Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
