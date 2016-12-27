Taipei, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 16:06 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
16°C
Appro to be listed on Taiwan OTC
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Appro Photoelectron, a developer of IP cameras, body-worn cameras, in-car video recorder solutions and police-use video recording modules, will be listed on Taiwan's over-the-counter (OTC) bourse in late January 2017, according to the company.

Appro develops customized imaging solutions and seeks contracted production for clients. For business operations, Appro's main partners are: Texas Instruments (TI), Arrow Electronics and Ambarella for supply of image-processing ICs; Sony, OmniVision and On Semiconductor for supply of image sensors; and Tamron for supply of optical lenses.

TI holds a 7.67% stake in Appro and Japan-based Nichidenbo and US-based InterVideo hold 11.56% and 5.53% respectively.

Appro is in talks with US clients for development of body-worn cameras and 360-degree panoramic cameras, and with Japan insurance firms for in-car video recorders. It is also developing video recording solutions for security surveillance through cooperation with GPU suppliers.

Realtime news

  • SZS to sell Chongqing plants

    IT + CE - Stockwatch | 17min ago

  • Zhen Ding, other PCB makers stepping into production of substrate-like PCB products, says paper

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 23min ago

  • Compal shifting smart device production to Chongqing plants, says paper

    IT + CE - Newswatch | 31min ago

  • China market: Smartphone users to be allowed to uninstall preloaded apps, says report

    Mobile + telecom | 58min ago

  • MediaTek 1Q17 revenues likely to drop 10%

    Bits + chips | 1h ago

  • Avalue expects over 10% growth in 2016 and optimistic about 2017 performance

    IT + CE | 1h 25min ago

  • HMD Global developing 4 Nokia-branded smartphones for launch in 2Q-3Q17, say sources

    Mobile + telecom | 1h 43min ago

  • CyberLink buys back 4.73% stake

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:39

  • Genesis Photonics may suffer net loss for 4Q16

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:37

  • China to levy pollution tax beginning in 2018

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:36

  • China Development Bank to financially support San'an Optoelectronics

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:35

  • TSMC orders equipment for NT$7.82 billion

    Before Going to Press | Dec 26, 22:34

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link