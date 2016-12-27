Appro to be listed on Taiwan OTC

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Appro Photoelectron, a developer of IP cameras, body-worn cameras, in-car video recorder solutions and police-use video recording modules, will be listed on Taiwan's over-the-counter (OTC) bourse in late January 2017, according to the company.

Appro develops customized imaging solutions and seeks contracted production for clients. For business operations, Appro's main partners are: Texas Instruments (TI), Arrow Electronics and Ambarella for supply of image-processing ICs; Sony, OmniVision and On Semiconductor for supply of image sensors; and Tamron for supply of optical lenses.

TI holds a 7.67% stake in Appro and Japan-based Nichidenbo and US-based InterVideo hold 11.56% and 5.53% respectively.

Appro is in talks with US clients for development of body-worn cameras and 360-degree panoramic cameras, and with Japan insurance firms for in-car video recorders. It is also developing video recording solutions for security surveillance through cooperation with GPU suppliers.