Card reader maker Castles to debut on TSE
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Taiwan-based Castles Technology, a specialist in mobile POS devices and contactless readers, will debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) with an initial price of NT$39.45 (US$1.222) on December 30.

Castles posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.956 billion in the first 11 months of 2016, increasing 21.41% from a year earlier.

The company also reported earlier that it posted net profits of NT$254 million in the first three quarter of 2016. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$3.85 for the nine-month period, higher than an EPS of NT$1.55 for all of 2015.

