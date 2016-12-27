Taipei, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 16:06 (GMT+8)
China sets latest 2017 tentative PV feed-in tariff rates
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

The China government has set the latest tentative feed-in tariff rates for PV power-generating stations and distributed PV systems to be established in China in 2017, with the rates likely to be the final ones, according to China-based media reports.

For power stations, the tentative feed-in tariff rates are: CNY0.65 (US$0.094)/kWh for Category 1 areas, decreasing 18.75% from 2016; CNY0.75/kWh for Category 2 areas, down 14.77%; and CNY0.85/kWh for Category 3 areas, down 13.27%. For distributed PV systems, the rate remains the same as in 2016 at CNY0.42/kWh regardless of areas.

China's National Development and Reform Commission sets three levels of feed-in tariff rate in terms of geographical areas: Category 1 covers the northwestern region, most of the northern region and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region; Category 2 the western, southwestern and northeastern regions and the remainder of the northern region and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region; and Category 3 all other regions.

Some local power grids have insufficient on-grid capacities and part of electricity generated has been wasted, especially in the northwestern region, the China government plans to control total installation capacity for PV powerstations to be established in each region in 2017.

PV power station projects approved in 2016, for which construction is under way or has not begun, should be completed and on grid by June 30, 2017 so as to be entitled for the 2016 feed-in tariff rates.

