TDK to acquire InvenSense for US$1.3 billion

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 December 2016]

TDK and InvenSense have entered into a definitive agreement wherein TDK agrees to acquire all outstanding InvenSense shares for cash at US$13.00 per InvenSense share, for a total acquisition price of US$1.3 billion, according to the companies. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

Completion of the transaction is expected in second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, and is subject to approvals by InvenSense shareholders and relevant regulatory authorities. The acquisition will be completed through a merger of a newly-created subsidiary of TDK with and into InvenSense, with InvenSense continuing following the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary TDK.

Through the acquisition of InvenSense, TDK will be able to strengthen its product line-ups and technologies, which is expected to enable the combined company to become a stronger player in broad based sensor solutions for IoT, automotive and ICT applications. In addition, sensor fusion, the combination of various sensor technologies and software, creates products with enhanced value solutions for customers across multiple fields.

InvenSense is known mostly for its flagship 6- and 9-axis motion sensors, which are used in some of today's most advanced consumer products and applications. In recent years its portfolio has expanded with additional solutions for inertial, environmental, microphone and ultrasonic sensors. InvenSense's "fabless" manufacturing model enables development of high-performance and cost effective products via its unique CMOS-MEMS production process.

The acquisition will enable TDK to combine InvenSense's advanced suite of sensor and software platforms with its portfolio of magnetic, pressure, temperature and microphone sensors, the companies said.

TDK established a joint venture with Qualcomm called RF360 Holdings Singapore in January 2016, and has also entered into agreements to expand technical cooperation in a wide range of fields including passive components, batteries, wireless power transfer, sensors, MEMS and various other next-generation technologies for mobile communications, IoT, and automotive. This joint venture presents an exciting opportunity for InvenSense to expand its customer base in ICT (Information and Communications Technology), IoT and automotive areas while enabling InvenSense to provide sensor solutions with increased synergies.

As the fields of ICT, automotive and industrial experiences growing demand for sensors, TDK, together with InvenSense, expect to provide unique products and sensor expertise across sales channels and a global customer base that TDK and InvenSense have each cultivated over several years.

"TDK's sensor business, one of its strategic growth areas, can be strengthened by merging TDK's portfolio of magnetic sensor technologies (where its strength lies) and its wide range of sensor products with InvenSense's expanding sensor technology," said TDK president and CEO Shigenao Ishiguro. "This acquisition is a fundamental element in TDK's strategy to provide unique and high-value-added products and services in IoT. We aim to become a strong player in the sensor business with InvenSense as our perfect partner."

"Together with TDK, we see a bright future that leverages our commitment to innovation with TDK's scale, significant partner relationships and distribution channel," said InvenSense's president and CEO Behrooz Abdi. "Our strategic goals are aligned, and we are confident that together with TDK we will accelerate our roadmap to provide next-generation sensor technologies in key fields for the world's most innovative companies."