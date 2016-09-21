Taipei, Wednesday, September 21, 2016 14:57 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
26°C
Chipbond 3Q16 gross margin to reach 26%, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

Chipbond Technology is expected to see its third-quarter gross margin reach the highest quarterly level since 2015, buoyed by strong shipments for high-margin power amplifiers, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Chipbond's gross margin is expected to reach 26% in the third quarter of 2016, while revenues will likely increase by up to 15% sequentially, the report quoted market watchers as saying.

Chipbond has been actively expanding its non-driver IC offerings including backend services for power amplifiers and pressure-sensitive touchscreen controllers, and wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP) services. Sales generated from non-driver IC segments are expected to account for more than 20% of Chipbond's total revenues in 2016, the company was quoted in previous reports.

Chipbond will have a chance of entering the supply chain for the 2018 series of iPhone by supplying backend services for AMOLED display driver ICs, the CNA report also quoted market watchers as saying.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: HTC launches Desire 10 Lifestyle

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 8min ago

  • iPhone 7 materials costs higher than previous versions, IHS says

    Bits + chips | 10min ago

  • Laster Tech to list on TSE in 4Q16

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:16

  • Advantech subject to US ITC patent infringement probe

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:15

  • Digitimes Research: Notebook players see August shipments up on month

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:13

  • Chipbond 3Q16 gross margin to rise, says report

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:12

  • Innodisk memory modules verified for Apollo Lake CPUs

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:12

  • Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$6.6 billion in January-August, says MOEA

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:10

  • SAS to set up joint venture for investment in PV power-generating stations in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:10

  • China market: Asustek unveils new smartphones, notebooks

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:10

  • Accton Technology cooperates with National Yang-Ming University to set up innovation incubator

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:08

  • SAS to subscribe to corporate bonds issued by Crystalwise Technology

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:06

  • Rugged notebook vendor Crete sees pre-tax earnings decline in January-August period

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:05

  • Taiwan government sets up economic and trade negotiation office

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:04

  • AUO Singapore subsidiary disposes of stake in AUO SunPower

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:01

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link