Chipbond 3Q16 gross margin to reach 26%, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

Chipbond Technology is expected to see its third-quarter gross margin reach the highest quarterly level since 2015, buoyed by strong shipments for high-margin power amplifiers, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Chipbond's gross margin is expected to reach 26% in the third quarter of 2016, while revenues will likely increase by up to 15% sequentially, the report quoted market watchers as saying.

Chipbond has been actively expanding its non-driver IC offerings including backend services for power amplifiers and pressure-sensitive touchscreen controllers, and wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP) services. Sales generated from non-driver IC segments are expected to account for more than 20% of Chipbond's total revenues in 2016, the company was quoted in previous reports.

Chipbond will have a chance of entering the supply chain for the 2018 series of iPhone by supplying backend services for AMOLED display driver ICs, the CNA report also quoted market watchers as saying.