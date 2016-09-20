Asia-Pacific to top 2016 regional IC sales in major system categories, says IC Insights

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

Asia-Pacific's grip as the dominant market for IC sales is forecast to strengthen in 2016 with the region expected to account for 61% of the US$282.0 billion IC market, according to IC Insights. The forecast calls for another small gain in total IC marketshare in 2016 after Asia-Pacific held 57.7% share in 2013, 58.4% in 2014, and 60.5% in 2015.

The Asia-Pacific region is particularly dominant with regard to IC market share in the communications and computer categories, and to a lesser extent in the consumer and industrial categories, said IC Insights. In 2016, IC Insights expects the Asia-Pacific region to surpass Europe and become the largest region for automotive ICs for the first time, as China continues to account for a large and growing portion of new car shipments. That will leave only the Government/Military end use segment where Asia-Pacific does not have top IC marketshare - a condition that is forecast to hold through 2019, IC Insights indicated.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to increase its share of the IC market to 62.3% in 2019, from 61.0% forecast for 2016, IC Insights said. Over the same time, North America is also forecast to increase its market share to 23.8%. Conversely, Europe and Japan are expected to lose their shares through 2019. Japan's IC market share is forecast to slip to 5.5% and Europe is forecast to slide to 8.3% in 2019.

The two fastest growing end-use markets for ICs through 2019 are forecast to be the automotive and industrial/medical segments, having 2015-2019 CAGRs of 8.0% and 7.1%, respectively, IC Insights indicated. Though having the greatest CAGR through 2019, the automotive IC market is not expected to account for more than 8.0% of total IC sales any time through the forecast period.

After slumping to only US$10.6 billion in 2009, the automotive IC market is forecast to reach nearly 3x that amount (US$28.0 billion) in 2019, IC Insights said.

The two largest end-use markets - computer and communications - are forecast to account for a combined 73.7% of the total IC market in 2019, almost the same as the 73.9% share they are forecast to hold in 2016, IC Insights also observed.

In 2016, analog ICs are forecast to account for the greatest share of IC sales within the automotive (45%) and industrial (50%) segments, while logic devices are expected to account for the greatest share of IC sales in communications (41%), consumer (41%), and government/military (32%) applications. Meanwhile, microprocessors are forecast to account for the greatest share (42%) of IC sales in the computer segment.