Stamping component maker Min Aik sees revenues up on month in August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 14 September 2016]

Handset- and PC-use metal stamping component maker Min Aik Precision Industrial has reported consolidated revenues of NT$210 million (US$6.618 million) for August, up 19% on month but down 22.59%.

For the first eight months of 2016, revenues totaled NT$1.69 billion, decreasing 21% from a year earlier.

Shipments of the company's automation equipment have been gaining momentum, and the ratio of automation equipment to total sales will rise significantly in the second half of 2016, according to an Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The company's stock price lost NT$0.90 to finish at NT$15.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 13 session.