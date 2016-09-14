Taipei, Wednesday, September 14, 2016 14:54 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
Stamping component maker Min Aik sees revenues up on month in August
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 14 September 2016]

Handset- and PC-use metal stamping component maker Min Aik Precision Industrial has reported consolidated revenues of NT$210 million (US$6.618 million) for August, up 19% on month but down 22.59%.

For the first eight months of 2016, revenues totaled NT$1.69 billion, decreasing 21% from a year earlier.

Shipments of the company's automation equipment have been gaining momentum, and the ratio of automation equipment to total sales will rise significantly in the second half of 2016, according to an Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The company's stock price lost NT$0.90 to finish at NT$15.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 13 session.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Acer occupies 23% of notebook sales

    Before Going to Press | Sep 13, 21:17

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link