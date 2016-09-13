Taipei, Tuesday, September 13, 2016 16:54 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
26°C
Altek sees revenues stay flat on month in August
MOPS, September 12; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Digital camera ODM Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$860 million (US$27.117 million) for August, decreasing 2.8% on month but increasing 40.51% on year,.

For the first eight months of 2016, revenues NT$6.96 billion,declining 15.11% from a year earlier.

In 2015, Altek posted revenues of NT$12.492 billion, down 19.05% on year.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.10 to finish at NT$22.60 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 13.

Altek: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Aug-16

860

(2.8%)

(40.5%)

6,960

(15.1%)

Jul-16

885

(0.6%)

(23%)

6,099

(9.7%)

Jun-16

890

(6.1%)

(6.7%)

5,214

(7%)

May-16

948

(0.3%)

(1.8%)

4,324

(7%)

Apr-16

951

0.1%

(13.9%)

3,376

(8.4%)

Mar-16

951

45.4%

4%

2,425

(6%)

Feb-16

654

(20.3%)

(7.1%)

1,474

(11.5%)

Jan-16

820

(15.3%)

(14.7%)

820

(14.7%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

Categories: IT + CE PC, CE

Tags: Altek camera module revenues

Companies: Altek

UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link