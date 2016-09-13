Altek sees revenues stay flat on month in August

Digital camera ODM Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$860 million (US$27.117 million) for August, decreasing 2.8% on month but increasing 40.51% on year,.
For the first eight months of 2016, revenues NT$6.96 billion,declining 15.11% from a year earlier.
In 2015, Altek posted revenues of NT$12.492 billion, down 19.05% on year.
The company's stock price edged up NT$0.10 to finish at NT$22.60 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 13.
Altek: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Aug-16
|
860
|
(2.8%)
|
(40.5%)
|
6,960
|
(15.1%)
Jul-16
|
885
|
(0.6%)
|
(23%)
|
6,099
|
(9.7%)
Jun-16
|
890
|
(6.1%)
|
(6.7%)
|
5,214
|
(7%)
May-16
|
948
|
(0.3%)
|
(1.8%)
|
4,324
|
(7%)
Apr-16
|
951
|
0.1%
|
(13.9%)
|
3,376
|
(8.4%)
Mar-16
|
951
|
45.4%
|
4%
|
2,425
|
(6%)
Feb-16
|
654
|
(20.3%)
|
(7.1%)
|
1,474
|
(11.5%)
Jan-16
|
820
|
(15.3%)
|
(14.7%)
|
820
|
(14.7%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016