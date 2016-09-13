Altek sees revenues stay flat on month in August

MOPS, September 12; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Digital camera ODM Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$860 million (US$27.117 million) for August, decreasing 2.8% on month but increasing 40.51% on year,.

For the first eight months of 2016, revenues NT$6.96 billion,declining 15.11% from a year earlier.

In 2015, Altek posted revenues of NT$12.492 billion, down 19.05% on year.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.10 to finish at NT$22.60 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 13.

Altek: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-16 860 (2.8%) (40.5%) 6,960 (15.1%) Jul-16 885 (0.6%) (23%) 6,099 (9.7%) Jun-16 890 (6.1%) (6.7%) 5,214 (7%) May-16 948 (0.3%) (1.8%) 4,324 (7%) Apr-16 951 0.1% (13.9%) 3,376 (8.4%) Mar-16 951 45.4% 4% 2,425 (6%) Feb-16 654 (20.3%) (7.1%) 1,474 (11.5%) Jan-16 820 (15.3%) (14.7%) 820 (14.7%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016