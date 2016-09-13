Taipei, Tuesday, September 13, 2016 16:54 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
26°C
Focusing on silicon technologies will be the future road for Taiwan, says Stan Shih
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Commenting on Taiwan IT industry's next step, Acer co-founder Stan Shih at a forum hosted by Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) on September 12, said the country should focus on developing silicon technologies and create "Si-vilization", a civilization based on these technologies, to create a new road for Taiwan's younger-generation.

Shih pointed out that Taiwan does not lack talent, but a stage for the talent to perform.

Shih noted that Taiwan's wafer manufacturing industry is the largest in the world in terms of scale and density, meaning that the country has a strong advantage in silicon technology development.

He also suggests the Taiwan government cooperate with IT companies to build smart cities that suit Taiwan people's needs to push market development, which is expected to stimulate more innovative applications and create more new value for Taiwan.

Stan Shih, Acer co-founder

Stan Shih, Acer co-founder
Photo: Company

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link