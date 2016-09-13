Focusing on silicon technologies will be the future road for Taiwan, says Stan Shih

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Commenting on Taiwan IT industry's next step, Acer co-founder Stan Shih at a forum hosted by Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) on September 12, said the country should focus on developing silicon technologies and create "Si-vilization", a civilization based on these technologies, to create a new road for Taiwan's younger-generation.

Shih pointed out that Taiwan does not lack talent, but a stage for the talent to perform.

Shih noted that Taiwan's wafer manufacturing industry is the largest in the world in terms of scale and density, meaning that the country has a strong advantage in silicon technology development.

He also suggests the Taiwan government cooperate with IT companies to build smart cities that suit Taiwan people's needs to push market development, which is expected to stimulate more innovative applications and create more new value for Taiwan.

Stan Shih, Acer co-founder

Photo: Company