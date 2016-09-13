Sony may become largest TV-use LGP client for Global Lighting Technologies in 2016

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Light guide plate (LGP) maker Global Lighting Technologies (GLT) expects to ship three million LCD TV-use LGPs to Sony in 2016, increasing 50% on year, and Sony is likely to become its largest client, according to the company.

Including other clients such as Samsung Electronics, GLT expects to ship 10 million LCD TV-use LGPs in total in 2016, most of which will be used in 50-inch and above LCD TVs. The average screen size of LCD TVs in which GLT-produced LGPs are used will increase from 42-43 inches in 2015 to over 45-inch in 2016. Of LCD TV-use LGPs shipped in the first half of 2016, 70% were used in slim LCD TVs and the proportion will rise to 80% in the second half.

GLT shipped 13.5 million LGPs used in luminous notebook keyboards in 2015, 4.2 million units in the first half of 2016, and expects to ship four million units in the second half.

While 2016 consolidated revenues may slip on year, GLT will focus on hiking profitability through increasing shipment proportions for more profitable LGPs used in slim LCD TVs, smart wearable devices and automotive displays. GLT expects LGPs used in LCD TVs to account for 30% of consolidated revenues for the second half of 2016, notebook keyboard LGPs 30% and those used in smart wearable devices and automotive displays nearly 20%.

GLT is constructing a factory in central Taiwan. The factory will have five production lines in the first phase, with two to come into operation in the fourth quarter of 2016 and another two in the first quarter of 2017.

GLT recorded consolidated revenues of NT$560 million (US$17.7 million) for August, falling 3.78% on month and 10.66% on year, and NT$4.115 billion for January-August, dipping 10.44% on year.