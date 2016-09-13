Notebook, IT product vendor Clevo sees improved sales in August

Clevo has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.52 billion (US$47.9 million) for August, increasing 4.43% from the previous month. Accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$12.067 billion, up 1.74% from a year earlier.
Strong demand for gaming notebooks from China helped ramp up revenues in August, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report. Clevo is expected to see its notebook shipments grow 40% and notebook revenues increase 10-15% on year in 2016, said the paper.
Increased gaming notebook shipments have also boosted ASPs of the company's notebook products to US$306 currently, added the paper.
Meanwhile, a company's redecorated Buynow shopping mall in Shanghai is scheduled to reopen on October 14, which will help boost Clevo's revenues in the fourth quarter.
The company's stock price edged up NT$0.15 to finish at NT$29.25 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 13 session.
Clevo: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Aug-16
|
1,521
|
4.4%
|
(0%)
|
12,067
|
1.7%
Jul-16
|
1,456
|
15%
|
6.8%
|
10,546
|
2%
Jun-16
|
1,266
|
(22.4%)
|
(1.6%)
|
9,090
|
1.3%
May-16
|
1,633
|
14.7%
|
23.1%
|
7,824
|
1.7%
Apr-16
|
1,423
|
(14.9%)
|
(3.2%)
|
6,191
|
(2.7%)
Mar-16
|
1,672
|
16.3%
|
(5.3%)
|
4,768
|
(2.6%)
Feb-16
|
1,438
|
(13.3%)
|
(1.4%)
|
3,096
|
(1%)
Jan-16
|
1,658
|
(4.4%)
|
(0.7%)
|
1,658
|
(0.7%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016