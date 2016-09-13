Taipei, Wednesday, September 14, 2016 14:54 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
28°C
Notebook, IT product vendor Clevo sees improved sales in August
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Clevo has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.52 billion (US$47.9 million) for August, increasing 4.43% from the previous month. Accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$12.067 billion, up 1.74% from a year earlier.

Strong demand for gaming notebooks from China helped ramp up revenues in August, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report. Clevo is expected to see its notebook shipments grow 40% and notebook revenues increase 10-15% on year in 2016, said the paper.

Increased gaming notebook shipments have also boosted ASPs of the company's notebook products to US$306 currently, added the paper.

Meanwhile, a company's redecorated Buynow shopping mall in Shanghai is scheduled to reopen on October 14, which will help boost Clevo's revenues in the fourth quarter.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.15 to finish at NT$29.25 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 13 session.

Clevo: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Aug-16

1,521

4.4%

(0%)

12,067

1.7%

Jul-16

1,456

15%

6.8%

10,546

2%

Jun-16

1,266

(22.4%)

(1.6%)

9,090

1.3%

May-16

1,633

14.7%

23.1%

7,824

1.7%

Apr-16

1,423

(14.9%)

(3.2%)

6,191

(2.7%)

Mar-16

1,672

16.3%

(5.3%)

4,768

(2.6%)

Feb-16

1,438

(13.3%)

(1.4%)

3,096

(1%)

Jan-16

1,658

(4.4%)

(0.7%)

1,658

(0.7%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Acer occupies 23% of notebook sales

    Before Going to Press | Sep 13, 21:17

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link