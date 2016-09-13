Notebook, IT product vendor Clevo sees improved sales in August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Clevo has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.52 billion (US$47.9 million) for August, increasing 4.43% from the previous month. Accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$12.067 billion, up 1.74% from a year earlier.

Strong demand for gaming notebooks from China helped ramp up revenues in August, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report. Clevo is expected to see its notebook shipments grow 40% and notebook revenues increase 10-15% on year in 2016, said the paper.

Increased gaming notebook shipments have also boosted ASPs of the company's notebook products to US$306 currently, added the paper.

Meanwhile, a company's redecorated Buynow shopping mall in Shanghai is scheduled to reopen on October 14, which will help boost Clevo's revenues in the fourth quarter.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.15 to finish at NT$29.25 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 13 session.

Clevo: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Aug 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-16 1,521 4.4% (0%) 12,067 1.7% Jul-16 1,456 15% 6.8% 10,546 2% Jun-16 1,266 (22.4%) (1.6%) 9,090 1.3% May-16 1,633 14.7% 23.1% 7,824 1.7% Apr-16 1,423 (14.9%) (3.2%) 6,191 (2.7%) Mar-16 1,672 16.3% (5.3%) 4,768 (2.6%) Feb-16 1,438 (13.3%) (1.4%) 3,096 (1%) Jan-16 1,658 (4.4%) (0.7%) 1,658 (0.7%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016