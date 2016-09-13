Taipei, Tuesday, September 13, 2016 12:54 (GMT+8)
Japan market: SoftBank to adopt massive MIMO for 4G networks
Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Japan-based mobile telecom carrier SoftBank will adopt massive MIMO (multiple input multiple output) for 100 of its 4G base stations in 43 cities around Japan beginning September 16 in an attempt to improve efficiency of frequency band units and data transfer speeds at terminal users, according to the company.

SoftBank will become the world's first mobile telecom carrier to adopt massive MIMO technology. The adoption of massive MIMO technology, a pilot plan of SoftBank's 5G development project, will initially focus on areas with high mobile Internet-access traffic.

Testing of massive MIMO technology used in a 128-antenna 4G base station and 22 trial users on a single frequency band unit with bandwidth of 20MHz shows that efficiency of frequency band can reach 145.6bps per Hz, much higher than that of 14-16bps per Hz for LTE, and maximum data transfer speed reaches 1.5Gbps, 6-7 times the general level.

