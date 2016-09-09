Gigabyte reports increased revenues for August

MOPS, September 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Gigabyte Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.004 billion (US$159.38 million) for August 2016, representing a 7.98% increase on month and 30.09% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$34.746 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.43% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Gigabyte totaled NT$55.359 billion in consolidated revenues, down 4.92% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.47% and finished at NT$43.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9, 2016.

Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-16 5,004 8% 30.1% 34,746 3.4% Jul-16 4,634 (4.5%) 3.9% 29,743 2.3% Jun-16 4,853 47.4% 20.1% 25,109 2.1% May-16 3,293 (15%) (14.5%) 20,256 (1.5%) Apr-16 3,874 (20.5%) 1.9% 16,962 1.5% Mar-16 4,870 46.9% 10.9% 13,089 1.4% Feb-16 3,316 (32.4%) 3.1% 8,219 (3.5%) Jan-16 4,903 27.5% (7.5%) 4,903 (7.5%) Dec-15 3,846 (7.9%) 4.5% 55,359 (4.9%) Nov-15 4,178 (0.4%) (13.4%) 51,512 (7%) Oct-15 4,194 (16.4%) (7.9%) 47,334 (6.4%) Sep-15 5,014 10.7% (2%) 43,140 (7.4%) Aug-15 4,531 (0%) 16.1% 38,126 4.8%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016