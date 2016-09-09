Taipei, Friday, September 9, 2016 20:52 (GMT+8)
Gigabyte reports increased revenues for August
MOPS, September 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Gigabyte Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.004 billion (US$159.38 million) for August 2016, representing a 7.98% increase on month and 30.09% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$34.746 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.43% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Gigabyte totaled NT$55.359 billion in consolidated revenues, down 4.92% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.47% and finished at NT$43.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9, 2016.

Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Aug-16

5,004

8%

30.1%

34,746

3.4%

Jul-16

4,634

(4.5%)

3.9%

29,743

2.3%

Jun-16

4,853

47.4%

20.1%

25,109

2.1%

May-16

3,293

(15%)

(14.5%)

20,256

(1.5%)

Apr-16

3,874

(20.5%)

1.9%

16,962

1.5%

Mar-16

4,870

46.9%

10.9%

13,089

1.4%

Feb-16

3,316

(32.4%)

3.1%

8,219

(3.5%)

Jan-16

4,903

27.5%

(7.5%)

4,903

(7.5%)

Dec-15

3,846

(7.9%)

4.5%

55,359

(4.9%)

Nov-15

4,178

(0.4%)

(13.4%)

51,512

(7%)

Oct-15

4,194

(16.4%)

(7.9%)

47,334

(6.4%)

Sep-15

5,014

10.7%

(2%)

43,140

(7.4%)

Aug-15

4,531

(0%)

16.1%

38,126

4.8%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

