Gigabyte reports increased revenues for August

Gigabyte Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.004 billion (US$159.38 million) for August 2016, representing a 7.98% increase on month and 30.09% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$34.746 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.43% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Gigabyte totaled NT$55.359 billion in consolidated revenues, down 4.92% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed -0.47% and finished at NT$43.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9, 2016.
Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Aug-16
|
5,004
|
8%
|
30.1%
|
34,746
|
3.4%
Jul-16
|
4,634
|
(4.5%)
|
3.9%
|
29,743
|
2.3%
Jun-16
|
4,853
|
47.4%
|
20.1%
|
25,109
|
2.1%
May-16
|
3,293
|
(15%)
|
(14.5%)
|
20,256
|
(1.5%)
Apr-16
|
3,874
|
(20.5%)
|
1.9%
|
16,962
|
1.5%
Mar-16
|
4,870
|
46.9%
|
10.9%
|
13,089
|
1.4%
Feb-16
|
3,316
|
(32.4%)
|
3.1%
|
8,219
|
(3.5%)
Jan-16
|
4,903
|
27.5%
|
(7.5%)
|
4,903
|
(7.5%)
Dec-15
|
3,846
|
(7.9%)
|
4.5%
|
55,359
|
(4.9%)
Nov-15
|
4,178
|
(0.4%)
|
(13.4%)
|
51,512
|
(7%)
Oct-15
|
4,194
|
(16.4%)
|
(7.9%)
|
47,334
|
(6.4%)
Sep-15
|
5,014
|
10.7%
|
(2%)
|
43,140
|
(7.4%)
Aug-15
|
4,531
|
(0%)
|
16.1%
|
38,126
|
4.8%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016