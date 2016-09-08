Taiwan sees increased August export value

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$24.66 billion for August 2016, increasing 2.2% on month and 1% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$20.67 billion rose 0.8% on month but fell 0.8% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on September 7.
Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronics had the largest export value at US$8.454 billion in August, growing 6.2% on month and 14.8% on year.
The total export value of US$180.10 billion and total import value of US$148.48 billion for January-August dropped 6.6% and 8.1% respectively on year.
|
MOF: Taiwan main export markets and export values, August 2016 (US$m)
|
Export market
|
August 2016
|
January-August 2016
|
Export value
|
Proportion of total value
|
Trade balance*
|
Export value
|
Proportion of total value
|
Trade balance*
|
China plus Hong Kong
|
9,962
|
40.4%
|
5,933
|
69,890
|
38.8%
|
40,426
|
Six ASEAN** countries together
|
4,509
|
18.3%
|
2,073
|
33,203
|
18.4%
|
15,960
|
US
|
3,031
|
12.3%
|
604
|
21,823
|
12.1%
|
2,962
|
Europe
|
2,299
|
9.3%
|
(116)
|
17,586
|
9.8%
|
(1,048)
|
Japan
|
1,622
|
6.6%
|
(2,052)
|
12,837
|
7.1%
|
(13,370)
*Export value minus import value
**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016