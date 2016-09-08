Taipei, Thursday, September 8, 2016 16:52 (GMT+8)
Taiwan sees increased August export value
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 September 2016]

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$24.66 billion for August 2016, increasing 2.2% on month and 1% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$20.67 billion rose 0.8% on month but fell 0.8% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on September 7.

Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronics had the largest export value at US$8.454 billion in August, growing 6.2% on month and 14.8% on year.

The total export value of US$180.10 billion and total import value of US$148.48 billion for January-August dropped 6.6% and 8.1% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan main export markets and export values, August 2016 (US$m)

Export market

August 2016

January-August 2016

Export value

Proportion of total value

Trade balance*

Export value

Proportion of total value

Trade balance*

China plus Hong Kong

9,962

40.4%

5,933

69,890

38.8%

40,426

Six ASEAN** countries together

4,509

18.3%

2,073

33,203

18.4%

15,960

US

3,031

12.3%

604

21,823

12.1%

2,962

Europe

2,299

9.3%

(116)

17,586

9.8%

(1,048)

Japan

1,622

6.6%

(2,052)

12,837

7.1%

(13,370)

*Export value minus import value
**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations
Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

