Taiwan sees increased August export value

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 September 2016]

Taiwan recorded total export value of US$24.66 billion for August 2016, increasing 2.2% on month and 1% on year, while the corresponding total import value of US$20.67 billion rose 0.8% on month but fell 0.8% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on September 7.

Among different categories of Taiwan-made products, electronics had the largest export value at US$8.454 billion in August, growing 6.2% on month and 14.8% on year.

The total export value of US$180.10 billion and total import value of US$148.48 billion for January-August dropped 6.6% and 8.1% respectively on year.

MOF: Taiwan main export markets and export values, August 2016 (US$m) Export market August 2016 January-August 2016 Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance* Export value Proportion of total value Trade balance* China plus Hong Kong 9,962 40.4% 5,933 69,890 38.8% 40,426 Six ASEAN** countries together 4,509 18.3% 2,073 33,203 18.4% 15,960 US 3,031 12.3% 604 21,823 12.1% 2,962 Europe 2,299 9.3% (116) 17,586 9.8% (1,048) Japan 1,622 6.6% (2,052) 12,837 7.1% (13,370)

*Export value minus import value

**The Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Source: MOF, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016