Winbond August revenues up, Macronix down

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 September 2016]

Non-PC memory specialist Winbond Electronics saw its August revenues increase 1.3% sequentially while fellow company Macronix International's revenues registered a 1.6% on-month decrease.

Winbond and Macronix saw their August revenues increase 11.1% and 11.3%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2015.

Winbond's revenues for the first eight months of 2016 totaled NT$27.69 billion, rising 9.5% from a year earlier, while Macronix' revenues during the 8-month period increased 8.2% on year to NT$14.53 billion.

Winbond manufactures specialty DRAM and NOR flash memory, while Macronix specializes in NOR flash and mask ROM chips.