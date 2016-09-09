Taipei, Friday, September 9, 2016 14:52 (GMT+8)
Global semiconductor sales rebound in July, says SIA
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$27.1 billion for the month of July 2016, an increase of 2.6% compared to the previous month's total of US$26.4 billion.

July marked the global market's largest month-to-month sales increase since September 2013, though sales were down 2.8% compared to the July 2015 total of US$27.9 billion, SIA said. Underscoring the welcome uptick, month-to-month sales increased in all regional markets for the first time since October 2015, SIA added.

"The modest increase in global semiconductor sales in July was the global market's largest month-to-month growth in nearly three years, an encouraging sign of potentially stronger sales during the remainder of 2016 and beyond," said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA. "After months of lagging sales, the Americas region was a bright spot in July, posting 3.3% growth to lead all regional markets. Meanwhile, most major semiconductor product categories saw increased sales in July compared to the previous month, with DRAM leading the way with 7.1% growth."

In addition to the month-to-month growth in the Americas, sales also increased in China (3.2%), Japan (3.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (1.8%), and Europe (0.7%). Year-to-year sales increased 4.7% in China, but dropped in Japan (-1.1%), Europe (-4.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-6.8%) and the Americas (-7.5%).

