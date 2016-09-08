Taipei, Thursday, September 8, 2016 16:52 (GMT+8)
ECS reports on-year revenue growth for August
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 September 2016]

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.081 billion (US$98.43 million) for August 2016, representing a 37.21% increase on month and 24.25% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$19.068 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 41.74% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, ECS posted NT$48.064 billion in consolidated revenues, down 13.85% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.10 to finish at NT$14.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 8.

