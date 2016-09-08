Lite-On Technology August revenues hit 5-year high

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 September 2016]

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$21.053 billion (US$664 million) for August, the highest monthly figure in the past five years with growth of 8.69% on month and 17.63% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 50% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 23% from optoelectronics product lines including CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; and 20% from SSDs and optical disc drives, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On Technology posted consolidated revenues of NT$144.01 billion for January-August, rising 3.91% on year.