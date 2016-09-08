PTI posts record August revenues

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 September 2016]

Packaging and testing company Powertech Technology (PTI) saw its August revenues climb to a record high of NT$4.24 billion (US$135.8 million).

PTI's revenues for August 2016 represented increases of 2.4% sequentially and 18.5% on year. The company's cumulative 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$30.32 billion, rising 13.5% form a year earlier.

PTI said previously the company expects to post another double-digit on-year growth in third-quarter revenues. PTI generated revenues of NT$11.32 billion in the second quarter of 2016, up 10.5% from a year ago.

PTI's revenues for the third quarter of 2016 are expected to surpass NT$12.5 billion setting a new all-time high, according to market watchers.

In other news, volume production at PTI's new plant in Xian, China kicked off in July. PTI recently disclosed plans to inject an additional US$25 million into the plant, which is engaged in providing backend services for Micron Technology.