Passive component supplier Chilisin sees increased revenues for August
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

Passive component supplier Chilisin Electronics has reported revenues of NT$509 million (US$16.24 million) for August, increasing 4% on month and 27% on year. Accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$3.458 billion, increasing 9.33% on year.

A rebound in demand in its major markets, including the US, Europe and China, as well as increased shipments to the automobile sector contributed to strong sales in August, according to the company.

Chilisin aims to push shipments to the automobile sectors to account for 11-12% of its total sales in 2016 and further increase to 20% in the next 2-3 years, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Chilisin is expected to see its revenues expand by 20% to over NT$1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2016, said the paper.

The company's stock price slid NT$1.10 to finish at NT$69.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 7 session.

