IC testing device provider CHPT reports increased sales for August
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) has reported revenues of NT$256.14 million (US$8.226 million) for August, up 5.44% on month and 53.99% on year. The August revenues were also the company's highest monthly figures.

Demand for load boards from China-based handset solution providers and probe cards for wafer probing from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) contributed to brisk sales at CHPT in August, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

CHPT is expected to see its revenues grow 15-20% sequentially in the third quarter, said the paper, while accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$1.651 billion, increasing 55.83% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price shed NT$40.00 to close at NT$1,115.00 on Taiwan's OTC securities market during the September 6 session.

