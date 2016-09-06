Synnex sees increased August revenues

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International on September 6 reported consolidated revenues of NT$30.45 billion (US$960 million) for August, the highest monthly level so far in 2016 with growth of 5.9% on month and 8.3% on year.
Consolidated revenues for January-August stood at NT$219.90, rising 11.1% on year, Synnex indicated.
|
Synnex: Breakdown of consolidated revenues by product category, August 2016 (NT$b)
|
Product category
|
August
|
January-August
|
Y/Y
|
IT and related
|
17.09
|
122.1
|
13.3%
|
Telecom
|
1.53
|
13.4
|
14.5%
|
IC components
|
9.34
|
62.9
|
13.1%
|
Consumer electronics and others
|
2.49
|
21.5
|
(5.7%)
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016