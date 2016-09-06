Synnex sees increased August revenues

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International on September 6 reported consolidated revenues of NT$30.45 billion (US$960 million) for August, the highest monthly level so far in 2016 with growth of 5.9% on month and 8.3% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-August stood at NT$219.90, rising 11.1% on year, Synnex indicated.

Synnex: Breakdown of consolidated revenues by product category, August 2016 (NT$b) Product category August January-August Y/Y IT and related 17.09 122.1 13.3% Telecom 1.53 13.4 14.5% IC components 9.34 62.9 13.1% Consumer electronics and others 2.49 21.5 (5.7%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016