Radiant Opto-Electronics ships over 10.6 million BLUs in August

Press release, September 6; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

Radiant Opto-Electronics shipped 10.587 million backlight units (BLUs) in August, increasing 25.0% on month, according to the company.

The shipments consisted of 7.342 million BLUs used in smartphones and tablets, growing 37.2% on month; 3.209 million units used in notebooks and LCD monitors, up 3.9%; 29,000 units used in LCD TVs, up 26.1%; and 7,000 units used in other devices.

Radiant Opto-Electronics on September 5 reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.573 billion (US$113 million) for August, rising 14.26% on month but slipping 30.60% on year, and those of NT$28.099 billion for January-August, growing 2.70% on year.