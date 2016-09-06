China market: TP-Link to launch own-brand smartphones

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

China-based wireless networking/communication device vendor TP-Link Technologies is currently showcasing a number of smartphones at the ongoing IFA 2016 trade fair and plans to launch two models under own brand Neffos in early 2017, according to media reports in China.

The two models are likely to be priced at EUR199 (US$223) and EUR249, respectively, unlocked. Specifications of the two smartphones are not yet available, said the reports.

The company launched an Android-based smartphone, the T882, under the TP-Link brand in 2012 but did not achieve concrete results and withdrew from the market, said the reports.

Speculation indicating that the company will try to reenter the smartphone market have been circulating since early 2016.

TP-Link showcasing products at IFA 2016

Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes, September 2016