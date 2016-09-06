SPIL August revenues rise

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

IC backend house Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.43 billion (US$237 million) for August 2016, up 10.7% on year and 1.6% sequentially.

SPIL's cumulative 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$55.73 billion, rising 1.1% from a year earlier.

SPIL generated revenues of NT$21.68 billion in the second quarter of 2016, the second-highest quarterly levels in the company's history. The company credited the positive performance to rising sales generated from orders placed by its Asia-based customers for their communications products.

SPIL has not provided its business outlook for the third quarter.

SPIL's third-quarter revenues are expected to register a low single-digit percentage point sequentially, and there is a chance of hitting a record high, according to market watchers.