KYEC enjoys another month of record revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

IC testing house King Yuan Electronics Company (KYEC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.82 billion (US$58.1 million) for August 2016, hitting a record high for the sixth consecutive month.

KYEC's revenues for August 2016 represented increases of 25.5% on year and 1% sequentially. The company's cumulative 2016 revenues through the month increased 14.7% from a year earlier to NT$13.04 billion.

Strong demand for handset SoCs and image sensors, as well as new orders for modem chips from a US client, have buoyed KYEC's sales performance during the third quarter, according to market watchers. The company is expected to enjoy another quarter of record revenues in the third quarter, said the watchers.

KYEC saw its second-quarter revenues climb to a record-high NT$5.06 billion. The company's net profits for the quarter were NT$847 million, also the highest quarterly levels in the company's history. EPS for the second quarter came to NT$0.73.

