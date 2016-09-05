Largan Precision monthly revenues hit 2016 high in August

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision on September 5 reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.821 billion (US$152 million) for August, the highest monthly level so far in 2016 with growth of 5.01% on month and drop of 9.12% on year, and those of NT$27.701 billion for January-August, slipping 20.64% on year.

Of smartphone-use lens modules shipped in August, 60-70% were of 10-megapixel and above models, 20-30% of 8-megapixel ones, 10-20% of 5-megapixel ones and 0-10% of models at other resolution levels, Largan said.

As Apple is expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 7 and Largan is a main supply chain maker, the company expects sequential growth in consolidated revenue for September.