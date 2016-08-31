Taipei, Wednesday, August 31, 2016 16:49 (GMT+8)
Connector maker Alltop posts EPS NT$2.55 for January-July period
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

Connector maker Alltop Technology has reported net profits of NT$44 million (US$1.387 million) for July, expanding earnings for the first seven months of 2016 to NT$167 million, or NT$2.55 per share.

Alltop also reported revenues of NT$173 million for July, increasing 4.21% on month and 41.08% on year. Accumulated 2016 revenues through July totaled NT$1.077 billion, up 18.14% on year.

Increasing connector shipments for server and automobile applications helped ramp up revenues and profits in 2016, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Non-notebook products are expected to account for 40% of Alltop's total sales in 2016 compared to 30% a year earlier.

The company's stock price climbed NT$7.40 to close at NT$86.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the August 31 session. Alltop's stock price has rallied almost 300% since the beginning of 2016 when it hovered around NT$21.85.

